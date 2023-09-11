Four permits on Shoshoni Town Council agenda for regular meeting Tuesday

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 102 E. Second St.

The agenda includes four permits:

-a business license for Columbia Basin Exteriors

-a business license for MDJ Roofers

-a special consumption permit for Shoshoni Recreation District 24

-a special consumption permit for KT’s Catering

The B&B/Nunez property is listed under “unfinished business.”

There are four new business items on the agenda:

-Shoshoni billboard

-economic development – shooting complex

-a memorandum of understanding for a traffic task force

-cement sidewalks at the new Town Hall

At the end of the meeting, Mayor Joel Highsmith will offer updates on the shooting complex, the new Town Hall, weeds, signage on Third Street, and the Shoshoni Senior Center street fair fundraiser.

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.

