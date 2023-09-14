Football Week 3 scoreboard

(Fremont County, WY) – Fremont County football will be looking for a bounce-back weekend after a going winless last week. Wyoming Indian, Shoshoni, and Dubois will host home games this week. Also, this week starts our County 10 Sports Game of the Week presented by Eyes on Fremont. John Gabrielsen will have the call of the Cheyenne East JV vs Shoshoni. The game will be streamed only on video.

Friday will have Lander, Riverton, and Wind River all on the road. The Cougars will look to have a full game this week after a couple of weeks of games being called early or have had the weekend off.

County 10 looks forward to providing updates on all local teams all season long thanks to our Fremont Chevrolet scoreboard. If you know any scores that are not updated on this post. Email [email protected].

Advertisement

Thursday

Cheyenne East JV vs Shoshoni 5 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook

Rocky Mountain at Wyoming Indian

Friday

Riverton at Star Valley 6 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on 105.1 Jack F.M.

Lander at Evanston 6 p.m. Watch live on YouTube Watch live on Facebook Listen Live on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M

Wind River at Riverside 7 p.m.

Saturday

Encampment at Dubois 2 p.m.