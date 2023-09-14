Football Week 3 scoreboard

Wyatt Burichka
Wyatt Burichka

(Fremont County, WY) – Fremont County football will be looking for a bounce-back weekend after a going winless last week. Wyoming Indian, Shoshoni, and Dubois will host home games this week. Also, this week starts our County 10 Sports Game of the Week presented by Eyes on Fremont. John Gabrielsen will have the call of the Cheyenne East JV vs Shoshoni. The game will be streamed only on video.

Friday will have Lander, Riverton, and Wind River all on the road. The Cougars will look to have a full game this week after a couple of weeks of games being called early or have had the weekend off.

County 10 looks forward to providing updates on all local teams all season long thanks to our Fremont Chevrolet scoreboard. If you know any scores that are not updated on this post. Email [email protected].

Advertisement

Thursday

  • Cheyenne East JV vs Shoshoni 5 p.m.
  • Rocky Mountain at Wyoming Indian

Friday

  • Riverton at Star Valley 6 p.m.
  • Lander at Evanston 6 p.m.
  • Wind River at Riverside 7 p.m.

Saturday

  • Encampment at Dubois 2 p.m.
Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.