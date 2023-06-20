Flood warning, advisories issued for Wind River in Riverton, Crowheart, Kinnear

(Fremont County, WY) – Flood advisories have been issued for portions of the Wind River throughout Fremont County on June 20, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

A flood warning was issued for Riverton, in effect through 8am on June 22.

The warning states that “At 11:00 AM MDT Tuesday, the stage was 8.5 feet.”

Action stages occur at 8.0 feet, and flood stages at 9.0 feet.

“The river is forecasted to rise above flood stage overnight, cresting near 9.5 feet early Wednesday afternoon,” the advisory continues, and is forecasted to “fall below flood stage on Thursday and decrease to just over 7 feet by the weekend.”

Potential impacts are listed below.

“At 8.0 feet, Bankfull stage. Minor flooding downstream along the left bank near Black Bridge begins. At 9.0 feet, Flood stage. Minor flooding along the right and left banks upstream of the Highway 789 Bridge. Agricultural flooding downstream of Riverton near the Black Bridge and Hidden Valley area intensifies. At 10.0 feet, Extensive agricultural flooding downstream of Riverton near the Black Bridge and Hidden Valley area. Water begins to encroach on homes along the right bank.”

A flood advisory was issued for both Crowheart and Kinnear, which will be in effect until 6am on June 22.

“At 11:00 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 8.2 feet,” the advisory states. “The river is forecasted to rise to 8.5 feet Wednesday morning. It will then slowly fall to 7.5 feet by this weekend.”

Potential impacts are listed below.

“At 8.0 feet, Bankfull stage. Minor agricultural flooding along the right bank. Water begins to move towards low areas north of Highway 132. At 9.0 feet, Flood stage. Agricultural flooding along both banks becomes more widespread and intensifies. Water begins to encroach on the north end of Highway 132.” h/t NWSR h/t NWSR