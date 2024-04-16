Flexible Schedule & Fulfilling Work at St. Margaret’s School – Join Our Team!

St. Margaret’s School is currently accepting applications for next school year (2024-25). They are looking for candidates who are organized individuals passionate about working with children who value a positive work-life balance and feel called to St. Margaret’s.

Current Job Openings:

Part-time Third Grade Teacher

Part-time STEM Coordinator

Part-time After-Care Provider

Are you being called to St. Margaret’s School? Staff at St. Margaret’s School want to learn about you!

Our teaching family is a welcoming environment, providing mentoring, strong onboarding for class-appropriate curriculum to ensure our new team members are well supported and successful.

To apply, email your resume, CV, and any other application documents to [email protected].

For more information, call the school office at 856-5922 or email [email protected].

A glimpse into St. Margaret’s School…