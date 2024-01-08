Five public hearings on Lander City Council agenda for Tuesday meeting

The Lander City Council will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, in the City Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln Street.

The agenda includes five public hearings, for:

-a new microbrewery liquor license for Pushroot Brewing Company at 595 Main St.

-the renewal of liquor licenses for 2024-2025

-an ordinance rezoning two lots in the 700 block of Garfield from residential to commercial

-an ordinance rezoning 431 Washakie from residential to commercial

-an ordinance annexing and zoning a partial lot at 710 Robbies View

The council will vote on each item later in the meeting.

The council will also consider:

-completing disclosures concerning official depositories

-appointing the 2024 official depositories for the City of Lander

-appointing the Lander Journal as the City of Lander’s official newspaper

-appointing members of the Board of Appeals

Other items on the agenda include:

-an amendment to a lease agreement with Fremont County School District 1 to seasonally permit senior banners to be displayed on Main Street decorative light poles

-a resolution adopting a federally required Limited English Proficiency Plan

-a resolution allowing a temporary waiver of additional water usage fees for residents during emergency situations at the discretion of the public works director

Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 854 0130 9879 Passcode: 758787).

Past meeting recordings are available here.

For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.