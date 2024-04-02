Finalists Selected and Pitch Night Set for the 2024 Fremont County Start-Up Challenge

A panel of local judges selected five finalists for the 2024 Fremont County Start-Up Challenge business competition. The judges chose the finalists after hearing presentations about their business ideas from a pool of over 40 applicants. The five finalists will now pitch their business ideas in front of the judging panel and a live audience during a free event open to the public the evening of Tuesday, April 9th in Room 100 of the Health and Sciences Building on the CWC Campus in Riverton.

2024 Fremont County Start-Up Challenge Finalists in no particular order are as follows:

Queens of Goodness – Susan Frost

Locally produced honey that has nutritional elements added. The target market is online customers, coffee shops, and retail locations.

Grizzly Lures – Genivee LeClair

This business has been serving customers for a couple of years with its unique fishing lures. It looks to expand via its patent pending ice fishing pole holder concept.

Dinwoody Geospatial & Services LLC – Brian Linton

An aerial imaging company with a focus on providing services to municipal governments, farmers, etc. It will have a nationally focused GIS consulting component as well.

Burley Boy’s Rustic Furniture – Jim LaVine

A producer of gun safes concealed in high end rustic furniture. Target markets include higher wealth individuals who would like hidden compartments for easy access to firearms.

Yellowstone Spice Company – Scout Fauth

This existing and successful local company, in business for less than two years, has seen rapid growth of its existing products. It plans to introduce an innovative hot sauce product aligned with its existing target market.

Pitch Night is free and open to the public. Light snacks and drinks will be provided. Pitch night is Tuesday, April 9th at the Health and Sciences Building on the CWC Campus in Riverton and starts at 6 p.m.

The Fremont County Start-Up Challenge is a joint effort between the University of Wyoming’s IMPACT 307 program, the Economic Development Administration (EDA), and Central Wyoming College.