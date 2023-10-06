FCSO: ‘Have you seen this bull?’

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is looking for a black bull that “went on a walkabout” from the area of Paradise Valley Road and Burma Road this morning, October 6, according to a post shared on the FCSO Facebook page.

“This bad bovine is sporting an “HB” brand on his right rib and a white ear tag. He must have thought the bovine beauties in the neighborhood were better company than his current companions,” the post jokingly states.

“Beef producers in the area of paradise valley, Burma, and Missouri Valley please take a glance at your herds and see if there is a transient lurking around.”

Folks are recommended to contact the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at 307-856-7200, if anyone “sees him lurking around.”