More

    FCSO: ‘Have you seen this bull?’

    County 10 Staff
    County 10 Staff
    h/t FCSO

    (Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is looking for a black bull that “went on a walkabout” from the area of Paradise Valley Road and Burma Road this morning, October 6, according to a post shared on the FCSO Facebook page.

    “This bad bovine is sporting an “HB” brand on his right rib and a white ear tag. He must have thought the bovine beauties in the neighborhood were better company than his current companions,” the post jokingly states.

    “Beef producers in the area of paradise valley, Burma, and Missouri Valley please take a glance at your herds and see if there is a transient lurking around.”

    Advertisement

    Folks are recommended to contact the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at 307-856-7200, if anyone “sees him lurking around.”

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.