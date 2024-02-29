FCSD #25, Boys & Girls Club of Riverton explore partnership for future successes

(Riverton, WY) – Fremont County School District #25 and the Boys & Girls Club of Riverton are in preliminary discussions regarding the possibility of Ashgrove Elementary School becoming a permanent Boys & Girls Club of Riverton location.

The District and the Boys & Girls Club are following the State of Wyoming Regulatory guidelines as they relate to this agreement and submissions to the necessary agencies will begin promptly.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Board Member and Riverton Club Chair Kip Post said, “This is an amazing opportunity for the School District and Boys & Girls Club to further establish a long-term partnership for the future success of Riverton’s youth.”

FCSD #25 Board Chair Lynette Jeffres concurs, “Our partnership with Boys & Girls Club has been a boon to our community and this potential change will only enhance the programming provided for our students. We are excited to explore the possibility of this new path to future successes!”