FCSD #1 school board meets tonight

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County School District (FCSD) #1 school board will convene for a regular meeting tonight at 6:00 PM, in the district office located at 863 Sweetwater Street.

The meeting is open to the public and is also available via Zoom, with Meeting ID: 897 5443 5497 Passcode: X2zX5g.

Agenda items for the evening include:

Action on considering amendment to agreement with City of Lander to allow senior banners on Main St.

First readings on policies concerning, procurement, certified leave, and closed/open forums for student groups/organizations

Discussions on “Policy JICHA Implementation” and “Substance Use – Community Outreach & Partnerships”

