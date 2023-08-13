FBI seeks information on fatal August 12 auto-pedestrian crash

(Wind River Reservation, WY) – The FBI is seeking information about a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that occurred early August 12 on the Wind River Reservation.

Between 4:30 a.m. and 5:00 a.m., an adult female was walking along Wyoming Highway

789 between Mile Markers 99 and 100, just south of the Wind River Hotel and Casino.

She was struck by a vehicle and killed.

Advertisement

The driver of the vehicle did not remain on scene or report the crash.

The FBI is investigating the crash, with assistance from the Wyoming Highway Patrol

and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1.800.CALL.FBI or go to tips.fbi.gov.