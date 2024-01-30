More

    FBI reveals new suspect vehicle details in fatal Wind River hit-and-run

    County 10 Staff
    (Fremont County, WY) – The make, model and year of the suspected vehicle involved in the fatal January 29 hit-and-run that resulted in the death of 36-year-old Wyoming resident Jeffrey Headley is now known, according to an update shared by the FBI on January 30.

    “Further investigation has revealed that the suspect vehicle is a Chrysler minivan, either a Grand Caravan or a Town & Country, model years 2001-2007,” the update states. “It is metallic blue and has damage to the left front.”

    The tip line remains 303-629-7171, and you can also go to tips.fbi.gov.

