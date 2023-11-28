Experience the magic of the season – Festival of Carols at CWC

Get ready to be transported into the enchanting world of holiday melodies as the Central Wyoming College Music Department proudly presents the Festival of Carols on Tuesday, December 5th, at 7 pm at the Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theater, where the stage will come alive with the spirit of the season.

The Festival of Carols promises an unforgettable evening of festive joy, featuring a stellar lineup of musical talents. Under the expert direction of Dr. Jeremy Cochran, the performance will showcase the CWC Collegiate Chorale, the CWC Brass Ensemble, the South Pass Traditional Jazz Ensemble, and the CWC Handbell Choir.

Dr. Cochran, a seasoned conductor and music director, brings his passion for music and his expertise to lead these talented ensembles, ensuring a magical and harmonious experience for all attendees. From traditional carols to contemporary holiday favorites, the Festival of Carols promises a diverse repertoire that will resonate with audiences of all ages.

Whether you’re a music enthusiast or simply looking to immerse yourself in the festive atmosphere, this event is sure to leave you with cherished memories and a heart full of holiday cheer.

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, December 5th, at 7 pm, and join the Central Wyoming College community in celebrating the magic of the season at the Festival of Carols. Gather your friends and family for a night of festive holiday spirit at the Robert A. Peck Arts Center Theater.