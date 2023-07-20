Exciting alert: Get $10 in free gas for the first 100 customers!

The Wind River Hotel & Casino along with 789 Smokeshop is thrilled to announce an exclusive promotion that will make your fueling experience even more rewarding. Starting Friday, July 21st, at 7:00 a.m., the first 100 customers to visit 789 Smoke Shop will receive an incredible $10 worth of free gas.

The details are as follows:

Event: $10 Free Gas for the First 100 Customers

Date: Starting Friday, July 21st

Time: Starting at 7:00 a.m.

Location: 789 Smokeshop located at 10369 Hwy 789

We are excited to share this with our Valued Customers. Our friendly and dedicated team will be eagerly waiting to assist you and provide a memorable experience. Please note that this offer is available on a first-come, first-served basis and is valid only while supplies last.

Mark your calendars, set your alarms, and be sure to join us at 789 Smoke Shop on July 21st!