Ethete woman faces meth distribution charge following drug trafficking investigation

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Ethete, WY) – Ethete woman Beatrice Willis has been charged with felony distribution of methamphetamine, according to federal Court documents filed on April 5.

Court documents state that while conducting a drug trafficking investigation on the Wind River Reservation and in the District of Wyoming, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation received information back in October of 2023 that Willis was distributing controlled substances.

Advertisement

In January of 2024, law enforcement was able to successfully secure a transaction for 2 ounces (approximately 58 grams) of methamphetamine from Willis, using the services of a confidential informant.

The methamphetamine later tested positive after being sent to Wyoming Combined Laboratory in Cheyenne.

Willis’ initial appearance hearing was held on April 16, and her detention hearing/preliminary examination was set for April 19.

If convicted, Willis faces a maximum of 20 years imprisonment, up to a $1M fine, and three years to life of supervised release.

Advertisement

County 10 will provide updates on the case as they become available, which can be viewed here.