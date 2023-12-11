Enter the 2023 Christmas Lights Competition to win a trophy and bragging rights!

It’s the third annual Riverton Holiday Festival’s Christmas Light Competition! There’s still time to get entered for a chance at bragging rights and a trophy provided by Makerspace 307:) Get those houses looking Hallmark ready.

Prizes will be awarded in the following categories:

Clark Griswold Award for Going Waaaay Over the Top

Christmas Card Award for Traditional Elegance

Puff Pastry Award for Most Creative Use of Inflatables

That’s “R” Town Award for Best Use of Vehicles and/or Storage Containers

Charlie Brown Award for Participation

People’s Choice Award Voted by County 10 Readers

In order to be considered for awards, you must be entered in the competition by December 15th, at 6pm.

To learn more, click here.

Business Decor Entry, click here.

Home Decor Entry, click here.