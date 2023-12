(Riverton, WY) – The 2023 Riverton Holiday Festival Business/Club Window Decorating Contest winners were announced on Dec. 24.

This year’s theme was the “Melody of the Season,” and the judge was the WYRiverton Chamber & Visitors Center.

Check out the winners below and go check out their windows!

h/t Riverton Holiday Festival

