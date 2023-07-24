Enrollment is open at Elevation Academy for the 2023-24 school year

Elevation Academy is accepting registrations for the upcoming school year!

Elevation Academy focuses on rigorous academic basics in the Language Arts and a renewed focus on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) skills to prepare students for High School and beyond while we ground everything in Biblical Foundations! 

Elevation Academy is a 6th thru 8th-grade program focusing on a small teacher/student ratio.

For more information, visit their website.

Please call 335-5327 or 851-4725 or email [email protected] for more information on enrollment. 

