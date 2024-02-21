Empowering your child’s health – The importance of well-child visits

As parents, we all desire to give our children the best start in life, and a cornerstone of that endeavor is ensuring their health and well-being. A pivotal component of this journey is regular well-child visits with a trusted pediatrician, and at Lander Medical Clinic & Western Family Care, we prioritize the comprehensive care of your child.

Preventive Care: Fortifying Against Illness

During well-child visits at our clinic, your child receives essential immunizations on schedule, providing crucial protection against a range of diseases. Furthermore, our pediatricians engage with parents on topics such as nutrition and safety, equipping families with the knowledge to foster a healthy environment both at home and in school.

Tracking Growth and Development: Milestones and Beyond

Our dedicated pediatricians meticulously monitor your child’s growth and development during each visit. From physical measurements to discussions about developmental milestones, social behaviors, and learning, these appointments offer valuable insights into your child’s progress.

Addressing Concerns: Open Dialogue with Our Pediatricians

We understand that parents often have questions or concerns about their child’s development, behavior, or well-being. At Lander Medical Clinic & Western Family Care, we encourage open communication with our pediatricians. By preparing a list of topics beforehand, parents can ensure that every concern is addressed with care and expertise.

Embracing a Team Approach: Partnering for Optimal Health

Our clinic embraces a collaborative approach endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), emphasizing the importance of teamwork in promoting your child’s physical, mental, and social well-being. Together, our pediatricians and parents navigate challenges and celebrate milestones, ensuring the best possible care for every child.

Find the Right Doctor for Your Family

At Lander Medical Clinic & Western Family Care, Dr. Firth, Dr. Forbis, and Dr. Stamps are dedicated to serving the needs of your family. Whether you reside in Lander or Riverton, our pediatricians are accepting new patients and ready to establish care for your child. Call (307) 332-2941 for Lander or (307) 856-6591 for Riverton today!

Investing in your child’s health through well-child visits is an investment in their future. Schedule your child’s next well-child visit with Lander Medical Clinic & Western Family Care and ensure they have the foundation they need for a healthy and thriving future.