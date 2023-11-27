Empowering Artists through Work of Art Workshops in Riverton this week

An exciting opportunity awaits artists and creatives looking to bolster their careers and businesses. Hosted by the Wyoming Women’s Business Center (WWBC) and spearheaded by Artist Development Director, Desirée Brothe, two impactful workshops are set to support participants with knowledge and strategies from the ‘Work of Art’ program by Springboard for the Arts.

Train the Trainer Facilitator Workshop

The Train the Trainer Facilitator Workshop spans over two days, Monday, November 27th, from 3:00 to 5:30 p.m. and continuing the following day, Tuesday, November 28th, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 1202 S. Federal Blvd in Riverton.

This session is designed for individuals passionate about educating and mentoring others in the realm of art business. Desirée Brothe will guide participants through the program’s curriculum, aiding them in understanding each section comprehensively and addressing frequently asked questions and key topics. The goal is to enable these new teachers to disseminate this vital knowledge within their own communities effectively.

The workshop will revolve around practical guidance, providing printed materials from the ‘Work of Art Workbook,’ and will involve interactive sessions, PowerPoint presentations, and comprehensive coverage of essential topics. Participants are encouraged to bring writing materials, and while physical workbooks may not arrive on time due to shipping constraints, digital versions are available for download and purchase.

Artist Workshop

Continuing the momentum, the Artist Workshop will take place on Wednesday, November 29th, from 4:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the same venue, 1202 S. Federal Blvd in Riverton. This condensed ‘Work of Art’ Program will be facilitated by Desirée Brothe, focusing on transitioning artistic dreams into achievable realities.

The workshop intends to guide attendees through the phases of setting goals, crafting artist statements, pricing artworks, understanding marketing strategies, diversifying revenue streams, and establishing a suitable business structure. Regardless of whether you’re a newcomer to the art business landscape or a seasoned artist seeking to enhance your strategies, this workshop is tailored to benefit you.

Similar to the Facilitator Workshop, participants are advised to bring writing materials, with an option to procure the ‘Work of Art Workbook’ digitally due to potential shipping delays for physical copies.

For further inquiries or to reserve your spot, please reach out to Desirée at [email protected] or Cherokee at [email protected].

