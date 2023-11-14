Employee retention bonus, job description reclassification on Shoshoni Town Council agenda for Tuesday

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, at the new Shoshoni Town Hall, 100 W. Third St.

The agenda includes one resolution on “revenue and expenditure.”

There are also four new business items on the agenda:

-employee retention bonus

-Town Hall signage

-Dec. 26 council meeting

-reclassification of job description

At the end of the meeting, the council is scheduled to hear a report from the Shoshoni Police Department and from Mayor Joel Highsmith, who is expected to speak about the new Town Hall, the state shooting complex, and the town’s sewer expansion project.

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on Shoshoni’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.