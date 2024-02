Emergency funding request, personnel, and more to come before the Commissioners on Feb. 6

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 6, in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse.

The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in-person or via Zoom. Click here to watch online or for audio-only dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following info: Meeting ID: 890 1135 3365 Passcode: 154210

Below is the current agenda, which is tentative and subject to change at any time.

I. PRELIMINARY:

9:00 A.M.:

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS

I. SIGNATURE FILE

J. PRIORITY MAIL

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

9:15 A.M.: PUBLIC COMMENT

9:30 A.M.: KELSEY BECK, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, POPO AGIE CONSERVATION DISTRICT – UPDATES ON 2023 YEAR PROJECTS AND HEALTHY RIVER’S INITIATIVE

9:45 A.M.: COUNTY ATTORNEY PATRICK LeBRUN – PERSONNEL

10:00 A.M.: WELLNESS COORDINATOR TATUM HALL – PROGRAM OVERVIEW

10:20 A.M.: BREAK

10:30 A.M.: PUBLIC COMMENT REVIEW – ESTABLISHMENT OF A FEE SCHEDULE FOR PUBLIC RECORDS REQUESTS MADE PURSUANT TO THE WYOMING PUBLIC RECORDS ACT

10:45 A.M.: NURSE MANAGER JEANNA STEWART AND PREVENTION SPECIALIST TAUNA GROOMSMITH – PERSONNEL

11:00 A.M.: COUNTY CLERK JULIE FREESE – FY 2024-2025 BUDGET SEASON DISCUSSION

11:15 A.M.: PUBLIC HEARING – UNANTICIPATED REVENUES AND BUDGET TRANSFERS WITHIN FREMONT COUNTY’S FY 2023-2024 BUDGET

11:30 A.M.: EAGLES HOPE TRANSITIONS DIRECTOR MICHELLE WIDMAYER,– EMERGENCY FUNDING REQUEST

11:45 A.M.: TRANSPORTATION SUPERINTENDENT BILLY MEEKS – SOC ADJUSTMENTS

12:00 P.M.: LUNCH

BOARD INTERVIEWS

1:30 P.M.: TIFFANY HARTPENCE – WEED AND PEST CONTROL DISTRICT

1:40 P.M.: GERRI BOESCH – HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION

1:50 P.M.: JULIE TWIST – HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION

2:00 P.M.: JOHN LARSEN – SOLID WASTE DISPOSAL DISTRICT

2:15 P.M.: LINDSAY SMERUD – FAIR BOARD

III. OLD BUSINESS:

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

D. EMERGENCY OPIOID ANTAGONIST POLICY

E. ACCEPT VIEWER REPORT FOR SINGING CREEK SUBDIVISION ROAD VACATION PETITION

V. ADJOURNMENT: