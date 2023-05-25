Emergency Alert Siren testing taking place on Wednesday, May 31 at noon

On Wednesday, May 31, at Noon, there will be a test of the emergency alert siren in Lander. The siren is located on the City of Lander Public Works building at 125 Buena Vista Drive.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting the testing.

There will be three alerts that will be tested:

Fire – Wail (high/low tones) for 1 minute Alert – Solid tone for 2-5 minutes

Public Announcement – Voice Command

The purpose of the outdoor emergency alert siren is to notify citizens of a pending or imminent emergency and the need to take action. The process is developed to inform citizens of a threat to their safety.

If you hear a solid tone alert for 2-5 minutes, you should immediately turn your attention to your NOAA All-Hazards Weather Radio, local news sources, AM or FM radio, cable television, or to your cell phone for a Nixle notification or Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA). Alert messages advise you on what is happening, where it is happening, and the recommended next steps. You should not call 911, the police department, or the sheriff’s department unless you have an emergency and need help. Once the emergency has passed, another steady tone lasting for one minute will signal the all-clear.

Remember, an outdoor emergency alert siren is your notification to seek further information. Sirens can be used for various hazards such as tornadoes, flooding, materials spills, dam failure, wildfire evacuation, and more.