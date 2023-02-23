Electric Feather Robotics places at state

(Ethete, WY) – The Wyoming Indian High School Electric Feather Robotics team had a great finish at the state competition, shared coach Scott Krassin.

All three teams made the final matches. Darius Boyer and Travis Shakespeare were 2nd place finishers and brought home a medal. 4th Place was Alianna Brown, Adinideen Willow and Alandra Brown, along with their alliance partners Alicia Sanchez, Teque Foote, and Kiera Gardner.

In addition, Alicia, Teque and Kiera’s team received the FTC motivation award.

"We had the best robots we've ever had by far that competed with top teams," noted coach Krassin.