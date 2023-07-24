Economic development land sale, rock park update on Shoshoni Town Council agenda for regular meeting Tuesday

Katie Roenigk
Shoshoni Town Hall (County 10)

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 102 E. Second St.

The short agenda for the meeting includes two items of unfinished business:
-economic development land sale – Tim and Lynn Thompson
-Shoshoni Recreation Department – Rock Park

There will also be a report from the public works department and the mayor.

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on the city’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.

