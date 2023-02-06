DuboisBiz: Provisions brings new flavor to Dubois

(Dubois, WY) – Nestled in the historic Ramshorn Inn building at the corner of E. Ramshorn and N. 1st Street, Provisions is both an eatery and boutique.

Their handcrafted wraps and sandwiches such as the Thai Hack and Timberfall are sure to curb your hunger or try their soup of the day to warm you up on these cold winter days. h/t Jason Kintzler h/t Jason Kintzler

Maybe you’re an early riser. They offer up a variety of breakfast bagel sandwiches or heartier options like the Depot Breakfast Burrito, featuring pork green chile made by The Depot Mexican Restaurant in Riverton.

Once you’ve filled up on delicious food, head over to the boutique and check out the clothing, hats, handbags, jewelry, gifts and so much more. h/t Jason Kintzler

Owned and operated by Jasmine and Jason Kintzler, Provisions was created to fill a need in the Dubois community. Discovering that restaurants were not open all the time, they decided to add the eatery to the already established boutique.

“The community has been awesome in supporting it and we just want to keep making everybody happy,” Jason shared.

Adding the eatery also brought a dozen jobs to the Dubois community.

Provisions is currently open daily from 7 am to 6 pm. In the warmer months, they offer ice cream and will stay open later.

In a hurry? Order online here. You can also follow them on Facebook for updates and specials. h/t Jason Kintzler