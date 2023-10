This week’s Dubois High School student of the week is, Nathan Gross.

Nathan is a Sophmore at Dubois High School. He was nominated by Nicole Miller: “Nathan recently moved to Dubois. He has been a great addition. He is funny and enjoyable to be around. He is doing well in his classes and his teachers are enjoying him being in their class.”

After graduation, Nathan plans to become a welder or carpenter.

Nathan is the son of Kim Fields and Will Gross.