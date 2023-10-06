Dubois High School Student of the Week: Mia Chandler

This week’s Dubois High School student of the week is, Mia Chandler.

Mia participates in Volleyball and STUCO. She enjoys hiking, paddle boarding, and camping.

Mia was nominated by J. Radkey: “Mia is a wonderful student! She is pleasant in class, considerate and helpful to her classmates. Mia enjoys learning and I have no doubt she is successful in all her classes! She is positive and a stellar example of what a student should be!”

Advertisement

After graduation, Mia plans to go to UW for a degree in English and become an author.

Mia is the daughter of Karen and Shannon Chandler.