More

    Dubois High School Student of the Week: Mia Chandler

    County 10
    County 10

    This week’s Dubois High School student of the week is, Mia Chandler.

    Mia participates in Volleyball and STUCO. She enjoys hiking, paddle boarding, and camping.

    Mia was nominated by J. Radkey: “Mia is a wonderful student! She is pleasant in class, considerate and helpful to her classmates. Mia enjoys learning and I have no doubt she is successful in all her classes! She is positive and a stellar example of what a student should be!”

    Advertisement

    After graduation, Mia plans to go to UW for a degree in English and become an author.

    Mia is the daughter of Karen and Shannon Chandler.

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.