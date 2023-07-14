Dubois Friday Night Rodeo is the only place to be!

Friday nights in Dubois is the only place to be!

Bucking Horses, Bulls, Sheep Riding, Dude Ranch extravaganza!!! And all your friends are there!

Entries Thursday night 7-9:00 pm rough stock entries call in only 307-710-7080, all others can text.

Advertisement

Broncs & Bulls $500 Added each event!! Bull money rolls over from last week.

It’s going to be a good one~

Sponsor Highlight:

BROOKS LAKE LODGE

MOSAIC PLANNING GROUP

WIND RIVER FLY FITTER

Advertisement

COUNTY10

TOM LUCAS WESTERN ART

Be sure to visit the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo’s Facebook Page for events, rules, entry information and more!

Advertisement

Admission prices (cash only)

Adults $15

Kids $10

Kids 5 and under FREE

Results from 7/7 Rodeo PEE WEE BARRELS 1st Gracyn Hoover 21.91 2nd Josie Hill 28.94 3rd Teal O’Neal 35.03 CALF RIDING 1st Tyke McKinney 74 MINI BULL RIDING 1st Eion Murray 84 JR BARRELS 1st Caylin Cooper 19.25 2nd Haedyn Walker 19.64 3rd Kate Cooper 19.91 4th Cashlynn Cooper 22.286 5th Briauna Grove 23.59 OPEN BARRELS 1st Aislyn Vroman 18.38 2nd Victoria Lilly 18.58 3rd Desiree Cooper 18.71 4th Jessica Juvinall 19.103 5th Chris Tresethen 19.384 6th Briana Sorensen 19.48 SADDLE BRONCS 1st Dan Weyrich 81 RANCH BRONCS 1st Jace Mitchell 80 2nd Kacy Conner 79 BREAKAWAY 1st Lanna Jordan 4.03 2nd Kaycee Kominski 4.49 3rd Piper Naylon 4.74 4th Kylie Harry 6.49 STEER WRESTLING 1st Cannon Campbell 5.84 2nd Talon Cooper 24.31 TEAM ROPING 1st Jed Christian/Talon Cooper 9.95 2nd Morte Yoakum/Mickey Harrington 19.1 3rd Morte Yoakum/Donny Miller 19.1 BULL RIDING 1st No Qualified Rides GUEST RANCH EVENT 1st Triangle C Ranch 32.81