Dubois Friday Night Rodeo is the only place to be!

Friday nights in Dubois is the only place to be!

Bucking Horses, Bulls, Sheep Riding, Dude Ranch extravaganza!!! And all your friends are there! 

Entries Thursday night 7-9:00 pm rough stock entries call in only 307-710-7080, all others can text.

Broncs & Bulls $500 Added each event!!   Bull money rolls over from last week.
It’s going to be a good one~

Sponsor Highlight:

BROOKS LAKE LODGE

MOSAIC PLANNING GROUP

WIND RIVER FLY FITTER

COUNTY10

TOM LUCAS WESTERN ART

Be sure to visit the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo’s Facebook Page for events, rules, entry information and more!

Admission prices (cash only)
Adults $15
Kids $10
Kids 5 and under FREE

Results from 7/7 Rodeo

PEE WEE BARRELS
1stGracyn Hoover21.91
2nd Josie Hill28.94
3rdTeal O’Neal35.03
CALF RIDING
1stTyke McKinney74
MINI BULL RIDING
1stEion Murray84
JR BARRELS
1stCaylin Cooper19.25
2ndHaedyn Walker19.64
3rdKate Cooper19.91
4thCashlynn Cooper22.286
5thBriauna Grove23.59
OPEN BARRELS
1stAislyn Vroman18.38
2ndVictoria Lilly18.58
3rdDesiree Cooper18.71
4thJessica Juvinall19.103
5thChris Tresethen19.384
6thBriana Sorensen19.48
SADDLE BRONCS
1stDan Weyrich81
RANCH BRONCS
1stJace Mitchell80
2nd Kacy Conner79
BREAKAWAY
1stLanna Jordan4.03
2ndKaycee Kominski4.49
3rdPiper Naylon4.74
4thKylie Harry6.49
STEER WRESTLING
1stCannon Campbell5.84
2ndTalon Cooper24.31
TEAM ROPING
1stJed Christian/Talon Cooper9.95
2ndMorte Yoakum/Mickey Harrington19.1
3rdMorte Yoakum/Donny Miller19.1
BULL RIDING
1stNo Qualified Rides
GUEST RANCH EVENT
1stTriangle C Ranch32.81
