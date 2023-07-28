Dubois Friday Night Rodeo is hosting Casting for Recovery this Friday, July 28!  Come support this great cause and wear your pink shirts!  

Casting for Recovery provides healing outdoor retreats for women with breast cancer at no cost to participants. CfR’s retreats offer opportunities for women to find inspiration, discover renewed energy for life, and experience healing connections with other women and nature. The retreats are open to women with breast cancer of all ages, in all stages of treatment and recovery. For over 25 years, women from all walks of life have benefitted from CfR’s  inspiring program model.

Entries for Rodeo are tonight from 7-9:00 pm, call 307-710-7080

Admission prices (cash only)
Adults $15
Kids $10
Kids 5 and under FREE

Results 7/21/23

PEE WEE BARRELS
1stGracyn Hoover22.37
2ndHarris Morava37.22
CALF RIDING
1stEli Ruby83
MINI BULLS
1stEion Murray75
JR BARRELS
1stLexi Winfield18.63
2ndEckley Winfield18.66
3rdCaylin Cooper19.19
4thTaytm Washakie19.45
5thKate Cooper19.94
6thCashlynn Cooper19.99
7thHaedyn Walker20.39
OPEN BARRELS
1stCharley Cox18.45
2ndDesiree Cooper18.57
3rdVictoria Lilly18.64
4thShahaya Suhn18.67
5thJalee Brown18.79
RANCH BRONCS
1stJace Mitchell86
BREAKAWAY ROPING
1stTuesday Washakie3.27
2ndLexi Winfield3.49
3rdLanna Jordan5.1
STEER WRESTLING
1stTalon Cooper22.01
TIE DOWN ROPING
1stTalon Cooper10.07
TEAM ROPING
1stClint Brower/Ed Shearer11.96
2ndJed Christian/Clint Brower12.76
BULL RIDING
1stFox Running Crane72
DUDE RANCH EVENT
1st2Z’s BBQ0.44
