Dubois Friday Night Rodeo is hosting Casting for Recovery this Friday, July 28!  Come support this great cause and wear your pink shirts!  

Entries for Rodeo are tonight from 7-9:00 pm, call 307-710-7080

Be sure to visit the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo’s Facebook Page for events, rules, entry information and more!

Admission prices (cash only)

Adults $15

Kids $10

Kids 5 and under FREE

Photo Courtesy of Roger Dill

Thanks to some of our Bronze Sponsors this week!

Dubois Outfitters Assoc Phat Foam All Action Realty Crowheart Store National Museum of Military Vehicles State Farm Insurance Fremont Orthopedics Robert Bedwell Ace Mountain Hardware Stagecoach Inn & Suites EA Ranch The Dude Ranchers Assoc Taylor Creek Sinclair Wind River Realty Bulls Service & Towing RTO Point S SOAR

Results 7/21/23 PEE WEE BARRELS 1st Gracyn Hoover 22.37 2nd Harris Morava 37.22 CALF RIDING 1st Eli Ruby 83 MINI BULLS 1st Eion Murray 75 JR BARRELS 1st Lexi Winfield 18.63 2nd Eckley Winfield 18.66 3rd Caylin Cooper 19.19 4th Taytm Washakie 19.45 5th Kate Cooper 19.94 6th Cashlynn Cooper 19.99 7th Haedyn Walker 20.39 OPEN BARRELS 1st Charley Cox 18.45 2nd Desiree Cooper 18.57 3rd Victoria Lilly 18.64 4th Shahaya Suhn 18.67 5th Jalee Brown 18.79 RANCH BRONCS 1st Jace Mitchell 86 BREAKAWAY ROPING 1st Tuesday Washakie 3.27 2nd Lexi Winfield 3.49 3rd Lanna Jordan 5.1 STEER WRESTLING 1st Talon Cooper 22.01 TIE DOWN ROPING 1st Talon Cooper 10.07 TEAM ROPING 1st Clint Brower/Ed Shearer 11.96 2nd Jed Christian/Clint Brower 12.76 BULL RIDING 1st Fox Running Crane 72 DUDE RANCH EVENT 1st 2Z’s BBQ 0.44