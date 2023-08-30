Dubois and Wind River stay in the football rankings

(Fremont County, WY) – Although some teams were in action and some were not, the Wyopreps.com coaches and media football polls for week one are here. Fremont County had two teams in the top five in their respective classes.

The Rams from Dubois stay at number two in Class 1A 6-Man. They edged Burlington by three points this week. Little Snake River is ranked first and the two teams will clash soon. Dubois will play Hulett at Ten-Sleep to open up the season on Saturday

Wind River remains third in 9-man football, despite receiving two first-place votes. Big Piney earned 15 second-place votes to stay ranked second this week. The Cougars were scheduled to play Saratoga, but it has been canceled and Wind River is seeking another opportunity to start their season.

Two other Fremont County teams earned votes. Shoshoni for 9-man football remains out of the top five this week and will have a state title rematch against Pine Bluffs on the road on Thursday.

Riverton earned a single fifth-place vote in 3A, but a clear five has been established with Star Valley, Cody, Douglas, Powell, and Buffalo. The Wolverines will face their second top-five team in back-to-back weeks hosting Cody who currently ranks second.

You can check out the full breakdown here.