(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, dry conditions are expected to prevail today, with mostly clear skies.

Winds will be light, with mild temperatures continuing into the overnight.

High temperatures will be in the lower 70’s for most today, with Dubois at 64 degrees.

Lows will be in the mid to upper 40’s tonight.

Temperatures should be warm further on Monday, with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible