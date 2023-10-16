Drive-through Flu Vaccine Clinics at Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care on Wednesday

In October, Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care will host drive-through Flu Vaccine Clinics at both Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care in Riverton.
Lander Medical Clinic | 745 Buena Vista Drive:
Wednesday, Oct. 18th, 3:30 PM – 6:00 PM
Western Family Care | 609 E. Madison:
Wednesday, Oct. 18th, 3:30 – 6:00 PM
Flu vaccines for ALL Adults
Flu vaccines for children 6 months to 18 years old with commercial insurance only during drive-through clinics.
Per the CDC, everyone six months and older should get a flu vaccine every season, with rare exceptions. Vaccination is vital for people at higher risk of serious complications from influenza.
Stop by to get your up-to-date vaccine from your vehicle.