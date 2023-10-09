More

    Drive-through Flu Vaccine Clinics at Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care in October

    Sponsored by Lander Medical Clinic & Western Family Care
    In October, Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care will host drive-through Flu Vaccine Clinics at both Lander Medical Clinic and Western Family Care in Riverton.

    Lander Medical Clinic | 745 Buena Vista Drive:

    Wednesday, Oct. 11th, 3:30 PM – 6:00 PM

    Wednesday, Oct. 18th, 3:30 PM – 6:00 PM

    Western Family Care | 609 E. Madison:

    Wednesday, Oct. 18th, 3:30 – 6:00 PM

    Flu vaccines for ALL Adults

    Flu vaccines for children 6 months to 18 years old with commercial insurance only during drive-through clinics.

    Per the CDC, everyone six months and older should get a flu vaccine every season, with rare exceptions. Vaccination is vital for people at higher risk of serious complications from influenza.

    Stop by to get your up-to-date vaccine from your vehicle.

    We look forward to seeing you!

