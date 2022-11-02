Drive for the best! BTI is hiring Truck Drivers

Tired of the boom and bust cycle of the oil and gas industry? Are you ready for consistent work? Come join our amazing team!

BT, Inc. is a family-owned; Wyoming-based company that specializes in the transportation of bulk minerals and chemicals for the worldwide mining, petroleum, and agricultural industries. Routes are based out of Riverton, Wyoming.

Drivers home every day

Great pay and benefits

Steady work

Well-maintained equipment

Best trucks in town

World Class hunting and fishing area

Cowboy ethic

Benefits include: medical insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, life insurance, paid time off, 401k

Pay rate: $55,000 – $65,000/year

Please apply at BTI 642 S Federal Blvd, Riverton, WY 82501 or online at www.btiwyoming.com.