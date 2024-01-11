Dr. Christine Sjoquist expands services to Lander

Dual board-certified family medicine and sports medicine provider expands access to primary care and sports medicine services to include Lander and Riverton clinics

Fremont County, Wyo. (January 11, 2024) – Dr. Christine Sjoquist, board-certified, fellowship-trained family medicine and sports medicine physician at SageWest Medical Group is expanding access to provide services to patients at the Wind River Clinic now in Lander, as well as in Riverton.

“We are excited to be able to offer family medicine and sports medicine at our Lander location,” said Kati Anderson, Director of Practice Management of SageWest Medical Group. “Dr. Sjoquist has been a wonderful addition to our team, and we’re fortunate to be able to offer her services in both communities.”

Dr. Sjoquist completed her sports medicine fellowship, family medicine residency and earned her medical degree at the University of Nevada in Reno, Nevada. She is certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and has received her Certificate of Added Qualifications (CAQ) in Sports Medicine.

Dr. Sjoquist provides preventative medicine, wilderness and altitude medicine and general health services for all ages including newborns, wellness visits and chronic disease management. In sports medicine, she specializes in diagnostic musculoskeletal ultrasound, sports cardiology, concussion management, noninvasive and minimally invasive sports injury treatment, joint and muscle health, non-surgical fracture/sprain management, ultrasound-guided joint injections and problems of muscles, nerves, tendons and ligaments.

A lifelong athlete and fitness enthusiast, Dr. Sjoquist is passionate about helping others reach their activity goals and getting back to doing what they enjoy. She spends most of her free time outdoors, as Dr. Sjoquist enjoys climbing, hiking, mountain biking, hunting and shooting. She is also fond of cycling, functional fitness and weightlifting.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Sjoquist in either the Lander or Riverton clinic, call the Wind River Clinic at 307.857.3488.