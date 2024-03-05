Dr. Benjamin Moody joins SageWest Health Care to provide emergency medicine services

Fremont County, Wyo. (March 5, 2024) – SageWest Health Care is pleased to announce Benjamin Moody, M.D., has joined its staff to provide emergency medicine services at SageWest Health Care in Riverton. Dr. Moody is one of several providers joining SageWest’s growing healthcare services close to home.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Moody to SageWest Health Care and Fremont County,” said John Whiteside, CEO of SageWest Health Care. “Highly skilled emergency medicine services are important to our communities, and Dr. Moody’s expertise will be vital as we continually strive to meet our communities’ evolving healthcare needs.”

Dr. Moody joins the hospital’s medical staff following an emergency medicine residency at the University of Utah Health in Salt Lake City, Utah. He earned his medical degree from Dartmouth School of Medicine in Hanover, N.H.

Dr. Moody is an advocate for evidence-based medicine, ultrasound, preventative medicine, community outreach and rural medicine. He is active in the outdoors and enjoys fly tying/flyfishing, paragliding, gardening and reading.

To find a doctor visit SageWestHealthCare.com or call 332.4420 or 856.4161.