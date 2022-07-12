Don’t miss the Wednesday Farmers Market tomorrow from 5-7 pm in Riverton City Park!

A big thank you to our sponsor Wyoming Community Bank for bringing you this content on County 10.

Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market is up and running! With dozens of talented

vendors gathering every Wednesday from 5-7 pm, in Riverton City Park, RWFM has

something for everyone! Quality meats, sweet treats, farm-fresh dairy and eggs; the list

goes on and on, with more vendors joining every week!

This week’s vendor announcement goes out to:

The idea of the Wild Blue Yonder is that next step, and the possibilities are endless! As the epicureans of fine edibles, these scrumptious goodies are made by a mother-daughter dream team! Kim and Audra joined forces earlier this year to create BlueYonder Bakery- bringing you a variety of fresh bread, the fluffiest scones and their specialty, stuffed challah!

As a seasonal vendor and one of our 2022 Silver sponsors, you can find the BlueYonder booth every week at RWFM. They also accept orders via Facebook, or call them at 208-258-4421!

“Our passion for baking and the joy we have when others appreciate the pursuit is priceless!” –Audra Nisely



Follow Riverton Wednesday Farmers Market on Facebook to get updates and

announcements on our giveaways, raffles, entertainment, and fun family activities we

will be introducing this year!