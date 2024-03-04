Do you want to be in a movie? CWC Film Department wants you to audition!

Ever dreamed of being on the big screen? Well, you’re in luck. The Central Wyoming College’s Film Department students are holding auditions on Wednesday, March 6, from 4-7 p.m. on the Riverton campus in the Institute of Tribal Learning (ITECC).

If you live in Lander, auditions will be on Thursday, March 7, from 4-7 p.m. in the Central Wyoming College Lander outreach campus.

No experience is necessary and all ages are welcome to audition. The directing students go through the full process from writing the scripts to auditions and finally filming. In late April/early May CWC Film Department run by Jeremy Nielsen will host the CWC Film Festival where all the movies will be screened.

Jeremy Nielsen, Associate Professor of Film at CWC

Come try out for a chance to see yourself on the silver screen and walk that red carpet on opening night!

When:

Riverton 3/6, ITECC, RM 125. 4-7 p.m

Lander 3/7, Lobby/Conference RM in the Lander Center, 4-7 p.m.

Who: All ages are welcome to try out. They will have a script to audition from when you show up.

What: CWC Film program directing students are putting on their auditions for their upcoming short films.

If you have any questions, please contact Jeremy Nielsen at [email protected].