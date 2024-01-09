Discover convenient and reliable transportation with WRTA’s revised route schedule!

Are you ready to explore the beauty of Fremont County and Wind River Indian Reservation without the hassle of driving? Look no further than Wind River Transportation Authority (WRTA) – your go-to for efficient, safe, and comfortable public transportation!

New Year, New Schedule!

WRTA is excited to announce the updated route schedule for the this year! With carefully planned timings and convenient stops, our services are tailored to ensure you reach your destination on time, every time.

Simply check our updated schedule below or online here, hop on at your nearest stop, and let us take care of the rest as you begin your journey with us. Whether you’re a local resident, visitor, or commuter, WRTA is here to cater to your travel needs.

Why Choose Wind River Transportation Authority?

Reliability : Count on us for punctual pickups and drop-offs, making your travel stress-free.

: Count on us for punctual pickups and drop-offs, making your travel stress-free. Comfort : Enjoy comfortable and spacious seating, ensuring a relaxing journey.

: Enjoy comfortable and spacious seating, ensuring a relaxing journey. Accessibility : Our route covers key locations, making it easier for you to access various destinations.

: Our route covers key locations, making it easier for you to access various destinations. Affordability : Travel at reasonable fares, suitable for all budgets. Just $2 per ride!

: Travel at reasonable fares, suitable for all budgets. Just $2 per ride! Safety First: Your safety is our priority; we follow strict safety protocols and guidelines.

Whether you’re commuting to work, heading to an appointment, or exploring the stunning landscapes, WRTA ensures a smooth and enjoyable ride for everyone.

How to Get On Board?

Getting started is simple! Just check our updated schedule, hop on at your nearest stop, and let us take care of the rest. Our courteous and professional staff are always ready to assist you throughout your journey.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to experience hassle-free travel across Fremont County and Wind River Indian Reservation.

Visit our website or contact us today to get your hands on the latest route schedule and enjoy a seamless ride with Wind River Transportation Authority.

Visit the WRTA website for more information.

Experience convenience, comfort, and reliability with Wind River Transportation Authority!