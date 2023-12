(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, dense fog in the Wind River Basin and Jackson Hole area will diminish through the late morning.

Mostly clear conditions and light winds across the state are expected for Friday.

High temperatures will be in the 30’s for most today, with Riverton and Shoshoni in the upper 20’s and Dubois around 41 degrees.

Advertisement

Lows tonight will be in the teens and lower 20’s for most, with Shoshoni likely to dip into single digits. h/t NWSR