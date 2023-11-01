DEQ’s Newton elected as new Secretary/Treasurer for National Association of Abandoned Mine Land Programs

The Department of Environmental Quality, Abandoned Mine Land Division (DEQ-AML) Administrator Don Newton was recently elected as the Secretary/Treasurer for the National Association of Abandoned Mine Land Programs (NAAMLP), according to a release issued by DEQ’s Kimberly Mazza on November 1.

Newton will serve a one year term in the position, the release states, and he also serves as chair of the NAAMLP Public Information & Education Committee.

“Formed in 1993, NAAMLP joins 32 states and tribes together to accomplish common goals and objectives related to the reclamation of abandoned mine lands,” the release contonues. “The nonprofit organization represents its membership on a national level related to federal actions, programs, research, and development, and in securing and maintaining funding for reclamation programs.”

“There is a greater opportunity to represent Wyoming at the national level and with the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement,” Don stated in the release. “It provides an opportunity to bring Wyoming’s perspective to the national discussion on AML issues.”

Click here to read the full write-up from DEQ.