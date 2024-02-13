Deadline for the IMPACT Fremont County Start-Up Challenge Extended

More

    We are pleased to announce that due to overwhelming demand and feedback, the application deadline for the IMPACT Fremont County Start-Up Challenge has been extended to February 15th. This extension comes in order to provide even more entrepreneurs with time to get their application in.

    Under the leadership of Assistant Director Brian Young, we understand the importance of
    ensuring a fair and accessible opportunity for all aspiring participants. The Start-Up Challenge presents a unique avenue for individuals to gain access to invaluable professional resources at zero cost. Furthermore, it offers the prospect of securing essential funding for your new business or innovative product concept.

    Supported by a prestigious EPA grant and local civic and governmental entities, IMPACT 307 – Fremont County, an initiative spearheaded by the University of Wyoming, stands as a beacon of support and empowerment for regional entrepreneurs.

    To apply to the Fremont County Start Up Challenge, or to contact Brian Young, click here.

