‘Dancing with the Stars Lander & Riverton’ teams announced

(Fremont County, WY) – The Dancing with the Stars Lander & Riverton announced their 10 teams for the Community Entry Services fundraiser, which will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2024.
The 10 volunteer teams are as follows:
- James & Brigett Bunker
- Alanna Roberts & Liam Vincent
- Lynn Ritter & Jonathan Rummel
- Dani & Joe Klubertin
- Lauren & David Heerschap
- Sammi & Justin Hegwer
- Matt Hartman & Aubrey Schmerge
- Marty Brammer & Katie Lyons
- Tras Pfiefer & Crystal Hastings
- Raine Lesher & Chris Flom
The 9th annual gala will be held at the Lander Community Center.
For the latest updates about the event, follow the Dancing with the Stars Lander & Riverton Facebook page.