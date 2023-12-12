More

    ‘Dancing with the Stars Lander & Riverton’ teams announced

    (Fremont County, WY) – The Dancing with the Stars Lander & Riverton announced their 10 teams for the Community Entry Services fundraiser, which will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

    The 10 volunteer teams are as follows:

    • James & Brigett Bunker
    • Alanna Roberts & Liam Vincent
    • Lynn Ritter & Jonathan Rummel
    • Dani & Joe Klubertin
    • Lauren & David Heerschap
    • Sammi & Justin Hegwer
    • Matt Hartman & Aubrey Schmerge
    • Marty Brammer & Katie Lyons
    • Tras Pfiefer & Crystal Hastings
    • Raine Lesher & Chris Flom

    The 9th annual gala will be held at the Lander Community Center.

    Click here to read more about where the funds are going.

    For the latest updates about the event, follow the Dancing with the Stars Lander & Riverton Facebook page.

