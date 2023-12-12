‘Dancing with the Stars Lander & Riverton’ teams announced

(Fremont County, WY) – The Dancing with the Stars Lander & Riverton announced their 10 teams for the Community Entry Services fundraiser, which will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

The 10 volunteer teams are as follows:

James & Brigett Bunker

Alanna Roberts & Liam Vincent

Lynn Ritter & Jonathan Rummel

Dani & Joe Klubertin

Lauren & David Heerschap

Sammi & Justin Hegwer

Matt Hartman & Aubrey Schmerge

Marty Brammer & Katie Lyons

Tras Pfiefer & Crystal Hastings

Raine Lesher & Chris Flom

The 9th annual gala will be held at the Lander Community Center.

Click here to read more about where the funds are going.

For the latest updates about the event, follow the Dancing with the Stars Lander & Riverton Facebook page.