CWC Volleyball makes top ten in the NJCAA preseason rankings

Press Release by Central Wyoming College Athletics

Central Volleyball is ranked 9th in the NJCAA Pre-Season Volleyball poll. Fresh off their first ever appearance at the NJCAA National Tournament and 9th place National finish, the Rustlers have a difficult slate ahead of them. Among the highlights are trips to Fort Myers, Florida, Salt Lake, Southern Idaho, and Scottsbluff, Nebraska. After a strenuous slate of pre-season scrimmages against the likes of Division 2 schools like Regis University, Colorado School of Mines, Colorado Christian, Chadron State and South Dakota School of Mines, the Rustlers begin the regular season facing 12 nationally pre-season ranked teams before Region 9 Conference play. 12 of the next 16 matches will be against teams in the first Top 20 poll of the season.

The regular season begins with a trip to Fort Myers, Florida in mid August. At the Battle of the Beaches, the Rustlers will face four opponents, three of which are pre-season top 20 teams. On the docket there is #4 Florida Southwestern, who finished third in the nation a year ago. The Rustlers will also play #16 Hillsborough College, #15 Polk State, and Indian River.

Advertisement

A big tournament at Southern Idaho sees the Rustlers against four national powerhouse teams. Missouri State-West Plains defeated Central in the first round of the NJCAA National tournament and went on to finish third in the national. New Mexico Military went to the finals and finished 2nd in the country. Miami Dade, who ended 6th in the nation a year ago, will also be in Idaho. The Rustlers will also see Salt Lake at CSI who is ranked #11 to start the year. The pre-season rankings see Missouri State-West Plains #3, NMMI is #2 and Miami Dade is #6.

Central will also compete in tournaments in Salt Lake and Scottsbluff with Region 9 play beginning late September.

The first home date for Central Volleyball is September 23rd. See the complete schedule at Rustlerathletics.com.

CWC Volleyball has several athletes playing at the next level. Region 9 Player of the Year and National All Tournament selection Makenzie Templeton is playing at Southern Utah University. Libero of the Year from 2021, Alondra Hernandez, and Setter of the Year Sophie Langer have signed to play at Norfolk State University. Missy Mortensen is at New Mexico Highlands University. Ava Rasmussen is now at Jackson Statein Alabama.

From the 2020 team, Sage Bearnson is at The University of Charleston while Jaden Daffer and Elysia Glowacz are at Fort Hays State University. Shaina Solon is at Dickinson State and Aubri Whatcott is at Bluefield University.