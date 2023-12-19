CWC student-athlete, Kylee Jo Washakie speaks at Wyo Tourism Breakfast during NFR

Wyoming Tourism has been a huge supporter of Professional and College Rodeo for longer than a decade and each year hosts the “Wyoming Tourism Breakfast” in Las Vegas during the National Finals Rodeo to celebrate the athletes that will be representing Wyoming at the NFR, and the rodeo committees that host PRCA Rodeos throughout Wyoming. This year they asked a Central Wyoming College student-athlete, Kylee Jo Washakie, to speak.

“This year was my first time attending the breakfast since I have been a coach,” said Coach Drew Schrock. “Kylee is a great person who was raised in Ft. Washakie, Wyoming and her 4x great grandfather is the famous Chief Washakie, so it seemed very fitting to speak about her roots here in Wyoming at the Wyoming Tourism Breakfast.”

Coach Schrock continued, “I am glad that she had the opportunity to speak in front of Governor Gordon, many State Representatives, Senators, and the Team Wyoming NFR contestants and bullfighters and had her picture taken with them. It was a busy morning, but we were able to capture a few pictures with Eli and Lorraine Bebout and visit with Tanner Butner, who wore our CWC vest for a season and is now competing for a World Championship. We are grateful for the opportunity to attend this great event to help support The Office of Wyoming Tourism which is so supportive of the Wyoming Collegiate Rodeo programs and athletes.”