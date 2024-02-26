CWC celebrates National TRIO Day

Central Wyoming College Student Support Services will join hundreds of colleges and

universities across the nation to celebrate the 38th anniversary of National TRIO Day on

Wednesday, February 28, 2024.



National TRIO Day is a day to recognize the achievements of the federal TRIO programs, which provide educational opportunities and support for low-income, first-generation students and students with disabilities.



The TRIO Student Support Services program at Central Wyoming College serves over

375 students annually. Unlike student financial aid programs, which help students

overcome financial hurdles to higher education, the TRIO programs recognize the

importance of overcoming all barriers to success. These programs provide academic

advising, tutoring, mentoring, financial aid assistance, college preparation, career

exploration, and cultural enrichment activities for eligible students.



As the official National Day of Service for the Federal TRIO Programs, TRIO Day is an

opportunity to focus on increased investment in first-generation, low-income students.

Enacted by a Congressional Resolution in 1986, National TRIO Day calls citizens from

all walks of life to unite to promote educational access and success in communities

where TRIO Programs continue to create change. By providing students, professionals,

alumni, and affiliates the chance to contribute through community service, TRIO Day

celebrates the lives transformed by college access and success.