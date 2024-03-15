More

    CWC Board Meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 20

    Sponsored by Central Wyoming College
    CWC Intertribal Education and Community Center

    The next regular meeting of the Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees will
    begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in the Hirschfield Meeting Room
    (ITECC 116) of the Intertribal Center on the Central Wyoming College campus and by
    Zoom video teleconference.

    The meeting will be preceded by a 5:30 p.m. Executive Session regarding personnel.

    To join the ZOOM meeting use this link: https://cwc-edu.zoom.us/j/3078552162
    For audio only using a telephone: 408.638.0968 meeting ID: 307 855 2162#

    For community members on ZOOM who wish to comment, please use this link:
    https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1vLphnZM5ZjSM1_o-EzMQLX9NLlRs628iNF
    BXlCrFG_8/edit

    For the full agenda, click here.

