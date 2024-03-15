CWC Board Meeting will be held on Wednesday, March 20

The next regular meeting of the Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees will

begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in the Hirschfield Meeting Room

(ITECC 116) of the Intertribal Center on the Central Wyoming College campus and by

Zoom video teleconference.

The meeting will be preceded by a 5:30 p.m. Executive Session regarding personnel.

To join the ZOOM meeting use this link: https://cwc-edu.zoom.us/j/3078552162

For audio only using a telephone: 408.638.0968 meeting ID: 307 855 2162#

For community members on ZOOM who wish to comment, please use this link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1vLphnZM5ZjSM1_o-EzMQLX9NLlRs628iNF

BXlCrFG_8/edit

For the full agenda, click here.