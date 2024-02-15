CWC Board Meeting will be held on February 21

The next regular meeting of the Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees will

begin at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, in the Hirschfield Meeting Room

(ITECC 116) of the Intertribal Center on the Central Wyoming College campus and by

Zoom video teleconference.

The 6:30 p.m. meeting will be preceded by a 5:30 p.m. executive session

regarding personnel and real estate in ITECC 121 of the Intertribal Center.

To join the ZOOM meeting use this link: https://cwc-edu.zoom.us/j/3078552162

For audio only using a telephone: 408.638.0968 meeting ID: 307 855 2162#

For community members on ZOOM who wish to comment, please use this link:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1vLphnZM5ZjSM1_o-EzMQLX9NLlRs628iNF

BXlCrFG_8/edit

For the full agenda, click here.