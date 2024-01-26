CWC basketball at home this weekend

CWC basketball hosts a pair of Region 9 North basketball games this weekend at Central.

The CWC women host Laramie County Community College at 5:30 tonight followed by the men at 7:30. Come to the game at Rustler Gym, listen to 88.1 FM Rustler Radio or watch online @cwcrustlers on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@CWCRustlers.

The Rustler women feature Dubois Freshman Maren Basker while the men’s team has Ryan Wells of Dubois and Lucas Engle of Riverton.

Come support the teams in conference play!

Saturday, the Rustler men and women host Eastern Wyoming College with the women’s game at 2, and the men’s game at 4 pm.