CWC and the National Museum of Military Vehicles present the next series of Hands-on History

Central Wyoming College and the National Museum of Military Vehicles present Hands-on History. Go behind the scenes and get a VIP experience! May classes will feature By the Book- Hands-on History, A Look At Manuals From Our Military’s Past.

Dates to choose from:

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 – 6 PM – 8 PM

Friday, May 12, 2023 – 6 PM – 8 PM

Saturday, May 13, 2023 – 6 PM – 8 PM

This class will look at military training manuals from past eras.

Ever needed to know how to Train Homing Pigeons the Army way?

Training in combat techniques for Horse Cavalry?

How about learning, through a comic book, how to maintain your weapons?

Manuals have been the ever-present resource, teaching how to survive through any phase of any military career. Together we will explore how service members have been able to “stay on the same page”, doing things “the military way” by having a hands-on experience with manuals of the past. The manuals were sometimes humorous, were sometimes made obsolete quickly, and sometimes gave sage advice that stands the test of time.

All classes will be held at the National Museum of Military Vehicles, 6419 US-26, Dubois, Wyoming. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at cwcdubois.eventbrite.com. Attendance seating is limited so register for this VIP experience now!

Register today! The first class will be held on Wednesday, May 10th at 6:00 pm. Questions? Contact Jen Wright at 307-455-2625 or email [email protected].